Man charged for chopping cop who shot his son freed

A St Catherine father, who was charged with wounding a policeman with a machete after the cop shot his son, was freed in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He is Denver Needham of Eltham, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The seven member jury retired for 30 minutes and returned a unanimous not-guilty verdict.

Justice Bertram Morrison then thanked the jury and told Needham he was free to go.

The prosecution led evidence that about 5:00 p.m. on July 1, 2020, the policeman was on foot patrol in the Spanish Town bus park when he instructed Needham's son, Alex, to move the bus he was driving.

Alex refused and was grabbed by the policeman. During a physical tussle he was shot by the policeman.

Needham, who was nearby, intervened with a machete and chopped the policeman on the right wrist.

He then fled.

In his caution statement, Needham said that he only intended to slap the policeman, but accidentally wounded him.

The injured policeman was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Needham's son succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation was launched which resulted in Needham's arrest and charge.

He was defended by attorney-at-law Isaat Buchanan.

