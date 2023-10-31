Man shot and killed in downtown Montego Bay

The St James police are probing the killing of a man in downtown Montego Bay, shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses say the dead man, reportedly from a Meggie Top, Salt Spring address, was shot by unknown assailants along busy Union Street.

He is the third person from Salt Spring to be killed by the gun in the last week.

- Janet Silvera

