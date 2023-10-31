May 2024 statutory declaration trial for former state minister Leslie Campbell

Former state minister of foreign affairs Leslie Campbell, who is charged with failing to provide information relating to his statutory declarations, is to be tried on May 1 next year.

The trial date was set this morning in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court after Campbell pleaded not guilty.

Full disclosure was made to his attorney Matthew Hyatt.

The Integrity Commission's Director of Corruption Prosecution, Keisha Prince-Kameka, had recommended in a report to Parliament that Campbell be charged.

Campbell, who tendered his resignation as a government senator recently and lost his position as state minister, is facing allegations of breaching the Parliament (Integrity of Members) Act and the Integrity Commission Act.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He has, however, requested an urgent review of the decision.

In the report, the commission's Director of Investigations Kevon Stephenson said that the agency made 39 requests in writing between 2016 and 2020 for Campbell to provide information to the anti-corruption body, but the former lawmaker only partially complied with the requests.

The commission said that Campbell provided five responses over the period.

The commission said it gave a deadline of December 24, 2021, for Campbell to provide the information requested, but to date, the former Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament has not complied.

It said that the outstanding information includes the surrender value for two life insurance policies and the account balance linked to a bank loan.

But, Campbell's attorney has insisted that he had provided adequate responses to the agency.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.