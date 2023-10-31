NCB reopens locations closed due to quake

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is advising that the locations that were closed due to yesterday’s earthquake are back in operations.

Branches located at Knutsford Boulevard, Duke Street, Port Antonio and on Constant Spring Road were closed after the 5.6 quake rattled Jamaica on Monday.

Further, NCB says disruptions to its customer care services arising from the quake have been successfully resolved.

For any further details or queries, persons may reach out to the Customer Care Centre via toll-free number 888-NCB-FIRST or visiting jncb.com.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.