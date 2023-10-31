Opposition wants thorough review of response mechanism following Monday's earthquake

The Opposition is calling for a thorough review of the country's response mechanism in light of Monday's earthquake and steps taken to correct all weaknesses.

Spokesperson on Local Government, Natalie Neita Garvey, is of the view that the country's disaster response mechanisms, led by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), failed yesterday and wants Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, to get an immediate report examining the circumstances.

In a statement this morning, Neita Garvey argued that Jamaica did receive any communication from ODPEM until late Monday evening, after the strongest earthquake, which measured 5.6, to rock Jamaica in decades.

She emphasised that the Disaster Risk Management Act, which was passed in 2015 entrusts the ODPEM with significant responsibilities in Jamaica's disaster preparedness and emergency response management.

“The principal purpose of the ODPEM is to advance disaster preparedness and emergency management measures by facilitating and coordinating the development and implementation of integrated disaster management systems and instituting measures to mitigate disasters,” Neita Garvey reminded.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She noted that for up to six hours after the earthquake, there was no sign of activity from the ODPEM, and there was no evidence of any coordination of first responders, whose duty is to provide efficient responses.

Neita Garvey commended the Jamaica Constabulary Force, fire brigade, public hospitals, and Jamaica Public Service Company workers who worked tirelessly under difficult circumstances to restore normality.

The Opposition spokesperson expressed concern that due to the failure to coordinate the agencies and present accurate preliminary reports, the country experienced the spectacle of the Prime Minister informing the country that damage was minor while reports of infrastructure and housing damage, and school closures were being broadcast by media.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.