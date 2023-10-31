St Catherine mother and son missing

A St Catherine woman and her two-year-old son have been missing since October 3.

They are 30-year-old Sandreen Dewar and Zackry Byfield, of Irish Pen, Spanish Town.

The police say Dewar is 5feet 6 inches tall and sports a dreadlock hairstyle, while Zackry is of brown complexion, slim build and about 3 feet tall.

The Portmore police say Dewar and Zackry were last seen at home. Their mode of dress and the time they went missing are unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sandreen Dewar and Zackry Byfield is being asked to contact the Portmore police at 876- 949-8422, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.

