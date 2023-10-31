Traffic cop accused of soliciting money from motorist granted $500,000 bail

Traffic cop Odane Davidson, who is charged for allegedly soliciting money from a motorist along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine, was today granted $500,000 bail in the parish court.

The constable, who lives in Clarendon and is attached to the St Catherine North Traffic Department, was ordered by parish judge Kahon Lamey to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Four Path Police Station on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A stop order was also imposed.

Davidson, who is charged with corruption, was ordered to reappear in court on January 9, 2024.

Allegations are that on October 21, he was soliciting money from a motorist when undercover cops swooped down and arrested him.

He was later charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

The investigating officer from the police's Inspectorate of Professional Standard Oversight Bureau was present in court today.

Davidson is being represented by attorney-at-law Kimberly Wong.

- Rasbert Turner

