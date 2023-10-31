UTech to confer honorary degrees on Shericka Jackson, Richard Byles and Dr Patrick Dallas

The University of Technology (UTech) will confer honorary degrees on Olympian Shericka Jackson, Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles, and ICT and Engineering Process Control expert, Dr Patrick Dallas.

The degrees are to be conferred during UTech's graduation ceremonies on November 17 and November 18 at its Papine campus.

Jackson and Byles will both be conferred with the Doctor of Laws honorary degrees at the November 18 ceremony, while Dallas will receive his Doctor of Technology honorary degree on November 17.

Jackson, who competes in the 100, 200, and 400 metres, is being recognised as one of Jamaica's most acclaimed sprinters, after becoming the fastest woman alive and second fastest woman of all time in the 200 metres in 2022.

Meanwhile, UTech notes that Byles has contributed five decades of professional service excellence spanning the fields of information, marine services, industrial development, investment, management, insurance, banking, tourism, property services and central banking in the private and public sectors of Jamaica.

And Dallas is being recognised for his contribution to research in chemical process engineering, process control engineering, ICT convergence, business process integration, and the strategic application of science, technology, and innovation in national development.

