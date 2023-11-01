32 rounds of ammunition found at premises in St Andrew
Published:Wednesday | November 1, 2023 | 11:53 AM
The police on Tuesday seized 32 rounds of ammunition at a premise on Grants Pen Drive in Constant Spring, St Andrew.
Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 3:30 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when the premises was searched.
During the search, a plastic bag was seen on a perimeter wall.
The bag was retrieved and upon closer examination, the ammunition was seen inside.
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.