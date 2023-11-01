Wed | Nov 1, 2023

32 rounds of ammunition found at premises in St Andrew

Published:Wednesday | November 1, 2023 | 11:53 AM
Investigations continue. - File photo.

The police on Tuesday seized 32 rounds of ammunition at a premise on Grants Pen Drive in Constant Spring, St Andrew.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 3:30 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when the premises was searched.

During the search, a plastic bag was seen on a perimeter wall.

The bag was retrieved and upon closer examination, the ammunition was seen inside.

Investigations continue.

