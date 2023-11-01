32 rounds of ammunition found at premises in St Andrew

The police on Tuesday seized 32 rounds of ammunition at a premise on Grants Pen Drive in Constant Spring, St Andrew.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 3:30 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when the premises was searched.

During the search, a plastic bag was seen on a perimeter wall.

The bag was retrieved and upon closer examination, the ammunition was seen inside.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.