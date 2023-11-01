Agricultural sector spared effects of earthquake, but rain causing jitters

Preliminary reports suggest the agricultural sector did not suffer any significant damage as a result of the earthquake which affected Jamaica on Monday, according to Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green.

However, he pointed out that the combined effects of last year's extensive drought, rising temperatures and the recent heavy rainfall have caused serious dislocation among farmers.

Green said farmers in Portland, St Thomas and some sections of the vegetable belt in northern Clarendon have been severely affected by these factors.

“So no reports of property damage from the earthquake, but we are watching the adverse effects of the rainfall and we are providing direct support. In fact we are seeing significant declines in our vegetable lines.

"Firstly because of the drought, and then the elevated heat, and now because of intense bouts of rainfall,” he told Wednesday's post-Cabinet press conference at Jamaica House.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Christopher Serju

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.