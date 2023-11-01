Ammunition seized in Kingston, one man arrested

The St Andrew South police have arrested a man following the seizure of 16 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Alexander Road, Kingston 13, on Wednesday.

The Hunts Bay police say about 5:15 p.m., they were conducting an operation in the area when a group of men was seen. The men reportedly aroused the suspicion of the police.

The men were accosted and searched and a plastic bag was reportedly found in the possession of one of them.

The bag was searched and the ammunition allegedly found.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.