Environmental groups concerned at arrival of Mennonites

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC):

Plans by the Surinamese government to allow Mennonites, a closed religious sect that professes the Anabaptist faith, to settle in the Dutch-speaking CARICOM country, to practise large-scale agriculture are being met with resistance from various environmental conservation organisations.

Many of them fear that the agricultural activities of the Mennonites, who are neither Catholic nor Protestant, although they do share some beliefs of both, will lead to large-scale deforestation and could affect the land rights of tribal communities.

During a press conference in Paramaribo, the organisations criticised the government’s lack of transparency on the issue, with the company, Terra Invest Suriname & Guyana, which is preparing for the arrival of the Mennonites, indicating the group intends to purchase land suitable for agricultural purposes.

“People don’t want anything from the Surinamese government. No land either. They want to buy it themselves. All they want is an invitation from the government that they are welcome in Suriname,” said Ruud Souverein of Terra Invest.

Rumours have been circulating here for some time that the Mennonites, a group of Anabaptist Christian church communities tracing their roots to the 16th century Radical Reformation, have already purchased hundreds hectares of land in western Suriname in an area that is claimed by indigenous people as their traditional residential area on which they base their land rights.

“Where is the plan? Why can’t there be transparency? We ask for a study so that it can be scientifically determined what the effect of large-scale Mennonite agriculture could have on the environment,” said Gwendolyn Smith of the organisation Green Growth Suriname during the press conference.

Representatives of the other green non-governmental organisations Amazon Conservation Team, Conservation International Suriname, Green Heritage Fund, Tropenbos Suriname, Wildlife & People in Suriname and the World Wildlife Fund have also voiced their objections during the news conference.

Suriname, one of the three carbon-negative countries in the world, already suffers from deforestation of approximately 0.07 per cent per year due to illegal small-scale mining and it is feared that the large-scale agricultural activities of the Mennonites will add to this.

The environmental organisations say they do not want to stigmatise Mennonites, but only want to know what are their plans.

“We know that the deforestation we fear due to the arrival of the Mennonites is already taking place in the gold sector, we know that. But we want to avoid having to deal with the effects of deforestation due to large-scale agriculture. Suriname and Guyana are the only countries in South America that do not have this”, said Gina Griffith, director of Conservation International Suriname.

The organisations say they are also concerned about the environmental impact study that is legally required before any such initiative.

They criticise the fact that the red carpet is basically rolled out for the Mennonites, while in South America they are known for their destructive large-scale agriculture that is not only accompanied by deforestation, but also water pollution, use of pesticides and the introduction of genetically modified foods and conflicts with local indigenous peoples.

“My specialisation is conflict resolution and I can tell you that conflicts surrounding land rights are increasing in Suriname. We’re getting close to the point of violence. We cannot afford to give foreign people access to land, while the land rights of indigenous and tribal people are not regulated,” said Smith.

Lloyd Read, an indigenous tribal leader, shares the same view. “We told them, they can take the land. Let them come, it will happen over our dead bodies.

“In Suriname it is about interests, but who stands up for the interests of the indigenous people? The insulting of us has to stop at some point. We cannot always yield to the interests of others,” he added.

According to the environmental organisations, there are plenty of options for a country to make money from the forest in other ways than having it removed for large-scale agriculture. They said the government could develop tourism, medicinal plants and other non-timber forest products.

“If the government would put a little more energy into the development of these sectors, we would have come a long way,” said John Goedschalk, former director of CI-Suriname.

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, have indicated on several occasions that permission has been granted to 50 Mennonite families to settle in Suriname.

They said this will serve as a pilot project and will be evaluated in three years. Ramdin said that the Mennonites will have to meet all the requirements for foreigners who want to immigrate to Suriname to settle.

During a press conference last week, he said that the group will not receive land from the government.

“We have clearly told them that the government will not be able to accommodate them with land, so they will have to rent or lease land to get started. They could also buy land, but that also needs to be carefully considered,” said Ramdin, noting that the Surinamese population consists predominantly of immigrants.

“We are an immigrant country, why shouldn’t we be open to this group?” he said. The group of Mennonites who are interested in settling in Suriname have Bolivian nationality.

The Mennonites in Suriname want to be involved in the production of soy, the cultivation of corn and other grains, chicken farming as well as livestock and milk production.