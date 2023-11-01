EOJ recruiting election day workers

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is appealing to citizens to apply to become election day workers.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, said that as the country anticipates the local government elections, which by law is due on or before February 28, 2024, the EOJ is in preparation mode and is looking to recruit approximately 10,000 persons to assist with the process.

“We have started that process of recruitment, we continue, and we have embarked on training, but there is still a number of persons that can still be a part of the process,” said Brown, adding that “individuals who are prepared to assist us and be a part of the process on election day, they can apply to perform whichever role is available”.

Available positions include presiding officers, poll clerks, supervisors and polling station security assistants, otherwise called one-day police officers.

The director of elections noted that persons are also being recruited to provide logistical support.

He informed that there are also opportunities for short-term employment as persons are being recruited to assist in the Information Technology Department, Field Operations Department and in offices to undertake additional work that is required to be done before and after election day.

Brown indicated that interested persons should visit any EOJ Constituency Office to complete the application form, which will then be returned to the head office in Kingston for processing.

Eligible persons must be 18 years and older and have at least a secondary-level education. A valid identification card and Tax Registration Number are also required.

All election day workers will be trained and compensated.