HEART reopens buildings after earthquake assessment

The HEART/NSTA Trust is advising that all its locations that were closed on Monday following the earthquake are to reopen for business today.

This as all reported damage was assessed and the buildings were declared as safe to be re-occupied.

The agency says assessments were conducted by external structural engineers and its internal building officers from the trust's administration and property management department.

“We thank our stakeholders for their understanding during the period of disruption and commit to a seamless restoration of all services.”

