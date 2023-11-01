Life lessons from Aaron Matalon

Entrepreneur Aaron Matalon served as president of the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association from 1953-57 and from 1960-65 sat on the board of numerous civic, business and charitable organisations. But these achievements were not what Joseph A. Matalon recalled of his father during a ceremony to name the library at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean after the late businessman.

Rather, he recounted some of the harsh but enduring life lessons he and sisters Barbara and Janet heard first hand from the pioneering businessman.

Following on the passage of a devastating hurricane, which resulted in serious flood damage in 1933, Aaron’s father, also a businessman, was unable to negotiate a settlement with creditors and became bankrupt.

“The family found itself in a destitute state and moved to Rae Town,” Joseph shared with the audience at the UCC campus, 17 Worthington Avenue, New Kingston.

“His father was unable to pay my dad’s school fees and he was sent home and, at (age) 13 going on 14, was unable to sit for scholarship, as his younger brothers. So, off he went to Justin McCarthy as their messenger at the princely sum of eight shillings per week. He was now deprived of a secondary education and learned a lot at the store under the guidance of the manager and soon was promoted to a full-time job, earning 15 shillings a week.”

Most of his salary went to supporting the family, but the hardworking and enterprising Aaron managed to save a shilling out of each week’s salary and, after saving the incredible sum of 20 shillings, paid a year’s fee at Kingston Technical School where he attended nine classes in commerce and accounting. His daily schedule was hectic as, after working at Justin McCarthy from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., he would head home to have a bath, eat and do homework, before heading out to classes, which ran from 8:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Just about this time, with the help of some close friends, Aaron’s dad was able to start a dry cleaning/wholesale goods business and, when he offered the youngster a whopping 25 shillings a week, Aaron gladly jumped at the salary increase and the opportunity to work in the family business.

“He had visions of grandeur in his father’s business. Only to discover that despite the large salary, he had a rude awakening when he was introduced to Freddy the storeman, who was told to teach him everything from sweeping the floor to packing and dusting the shelves.

“Dad was indignant at this apparently demeaning relationship but it was a message my father never forgot. Daddy handed down to my generation, his father’s twofold message. First, none of those jobs that you are going to learn is degrading and, second, you will never be able to gainfully employ people if you can’t instruct them. The message was simple – there is dignity in all work.

Aaron Matalon, who was born in 1920, died in 2009 and former Prime Minister PJ Patterson, speaking at the funeral, said he had an acute business acumen and did not allow distractions to trump his game plan.

“He was a martyr and would not back down from his beliefs, a man who believed in the closeness of family. Personally, I find this remarkable, since he was not from the plantocracy, but worked his way up,’’ said Patterson.