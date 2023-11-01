NERHA mourns as Annotto Bay Hospital CEO passes

The North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) is today mourning the loss of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Annotto Bay Hospital, Marsha Lee, who died suddenly on Monday while overseas.

Lee, who was 45, gave 27 years of service to the public health sector.

In a release on Tuesday, NERHA said the board, management, and staff of the authority are expressing profound sadness at Lee’s sudden passing.

According to NERHA: “Miss Marsha Lee was an extraordinary individual whose unwavering dedication to the betterment of patient care and the advancement of healthcare services at the Annotto Bay Hospital has left an unforgettable mark on our organisation, her family, and the lives of countless individuals,” NERHA stated.

“She was a highly respected figure at the hospital, and brought an unequalled level of expertise and a profound commitment to excellence, inspiring all who had the privilege of working alongside her. Miss Lee’s passion was to ensure that her staff members were treated well and implemented human resource and staff well-being programmes that have positively impacted their lives and tenure at the hospital.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The organisation said Lee’s absence leaves a void that can never be filled and extends deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones.