Pharmacy operator, employee fined for breaches of the Pharmacy Act

Two St Catherine men who pleaded guilty to breaches of the Pharmacy Act were fined a total of $400,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

Dave Murphy was charged with causing the dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs by a person without a licence, while John Love was accused of not being a registered pharmacist.

When the men appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge,Yvette Wentworth-Miller, attorney-at-law Michael Jordon told the judge that there was no criminal intent and that his clients pleaded guilty and are at the court's mercy.

Murphy was then fined $250,000 or six months' imprisonment and Love was fined $150,000 or six months' imprisonment.

It was disclosed that on March 5, the complainant, a pharmacist, visited an establishment operated by Murphy.

A prescription from a doctor was presented and was filled by Love.

Later the complainant noticed the expiry date on the medication was covered and that it had passed.

The complainant made a report to the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica and an investigation was initiated.

The complainant then went back to the pharmacy and returned the expired product, which was replaced.

However, the men were later arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

