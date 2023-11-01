Plea and case management hearing for policeman Noel Maitland delayed

Constable Noel Maitland, who is implicated in the murder of his missing girlfriend Donna Lee Donaldson, was today further remanded after his plea and case management hearing was pushed back to November 15.

A bail application will also be renewed on that date.

However, the plea and case management hearing, which was scheduled to start today in the Home Circuit Court, suffered a delay as the prosecution was unprepared because it mistakenly had another date for the start.

The court was told further that the indictment was not settled and that the judge's orders were not yet complied with.

Prior to today's postponement, attorney-at-law Chadwick Berry, while noting that he understands the constraints, expressed concern about his client's health.

But, Justice Vinette Graham Allen reminded Berry of the purpose of a renewed bail application.

The judge assured the lawyer that Maitland's medical journal will be available on November 15.

But, Berry, in pressing his case, said he was greatly concerned for his client's health as he has observed patches on his arms, legs, and neck.

The lawyer then apologised for Maitland who was sporting a grey t-shirt, white shorts, and Navy blue slippers.

But, the judge refused his apology, stating that the real reason for Maitland's attire in court was to display his rashes.

Berry also complained that his client had not received medical attention and that his complaints fell on deaf ears.

The defendant was subsequently remanded.

In addition to murder, Maitland, who has been in custody for over a year, is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Donaldson was last seen at Maitland's New Kingston apartment on July 11, 2022.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

- Tanesha Mundle

