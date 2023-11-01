PNP announces new junior shadow Cabinet

The People's National Party (PNP) today announced a new junior shadow Cabinet.

Party president Mark Golding says the move comes as the PNP remains on a path of renewal and re-energisation.

Golding said today was selected as it is the start of Youth Month in November.

The body comprises new and returning faces, which was announced at the PNP's headquarters in St Andrew this morning.

Here are the members:

Reverend Paul Blake - Agriculture and Water

Davalle Grant - Commerce, Science and Technology

Rasheed Robinson - Education, Training and Competitiveness.

Cleveland Tomlinson - Finance and Planning

Christopher Henry - Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

Schamona Robinson - Gender and Inclusion

Jesse James Clarke - Health and Wellness

Kevar Bennett - Housing and Sustainable Living

Dexroy Martin – Information

Omar Newell - Industry, Investment and Global Logistics

Shari-Ann Henry - Justice and Human Rights

Amorkhard Brown - Labour and Social Security

Lenroy James - Land, Environment and Climate Change

Waynette Strachan - Local Government and Community Development

Thajay Palmer - Mining and Energy

Jouvaughnie Byfield - National Security and Defence

Kemoy Perry - Public Service

Oshane Grant - Social Transformation and Culture

Olivia Rose - Sports and Entertainment

Oshane Hall - Tourism and Linkages

Odell Marsh - Transport and Works

Lidden Lewis - Youth Development

- Ainsworth Morris

