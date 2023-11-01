PNP announces new junior shadow Cabinet
The People's National Party (PNP) today announced a new junior shadow Cabinet.
Party president Mark Golding says the move comes as the PNP remains on a path of renewal and re-energisation.
Golding said today was selected as it is the start of Youth Month in November.
The body comprises new and returning faces, which was announced at the PNP's headquarters in St Andrew this morning.
Here are the members:
Reverend Paul Blake - Agriculture and Water
Davalle Grant - Commerce, Science and Technology
Rasheed Robinson - Education, Training and Competitiveness.
Cleveland Tomlinson - Finance and Planning
Christopher Henry - Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
Schamona Robinson - Gender and Inclusion
Jesse James Clarke - Health and Wellness
Kevar Bennett - Housing and Sustainable Living
Dexroy Martin – Information
Omar Newell - Industry, Investment and Global Logistics
Shari-Ann Henry - Justice and Human Rights
Amorkhard Brown - Labour and Social Security
Lenroy James - Land, Environment and Climate Change
Waynette Strachan - Local Government and Community Development
Thajay Palmer - Mining and Energy
Jouvaughnie Byfield - National Security and Defence
Kemoy Perry - Public Service
Oshane Grant - Social Transformation and Culture
Olivia Rose - Sports and Entertainment
Oshane Hall - Tourism and Linkages
Odell Marsh - Transport and Works
Lidden Lewis - Youth Development
- Ainsworth Morris
