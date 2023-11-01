Teen mother and her 8-month-old daughter missing

Fifteen-year-old Tashika Hartley and her eight-month-old daughter, Kimoya Grant, of Sebright Avenue, Kingston 11, have been missing since Tuesday.

Tashika is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The Hunts Bay police say Tashika and Kimoya were last seen at home about 8:15 p.m. Tashika was wearing a white blouse and red shorts while Kimoya's mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashika Hartley and Kimoya Grant is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.

