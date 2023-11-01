Three roadways in St Andrew and St Thomas still impassable

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that three corridors in St Andrew and St Thomas remain impassable even as it continues cleaning and clearing activities following Monday's earthquake and the subsequent rainfall.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says, in St Andrew, the road from Papine to Bull Bay is being impacted by large boulders, while the stretch from Papine to Hardwar Gap is blocked by a massive landslide.

Meanwhile, Hordley Crossing in St Thomas is now flooded.

Shaw says the NWA is now seeking to get special equipment to both blocked sections of the roads in St Andrew and advises that reopening of these corridors will take some time.

He says the NWA is also continuing its efforts along the Mahogany Vale to Hagley Gap corridor as well as the road from Bethel to Richmond Gap in St Thomas. These corridors have, since the start of the week, been impacted by fallen rocks and landslides. The roads have been blocked and cleared on multiple occasions.

Shaw is advising motorists using roads in eastern Jamaica to exercise extreme caution, especially along those roads that are susceptible to flooding, landslides and rock fall.

The parishes of St Andrew, St Thomas and Portland have been experiencing increased levels of rainfall.

