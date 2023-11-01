Two killed in Trelawny crash

Sixty-three-year-old American man Clyde Douglas of North Carolina and an unidentified man succumbed to injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Monday in Trelawny.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that at about 4:55 p.m., Douglas and an unidentified man were travelling in a Nissan Note motor car along the Rio Bueno main road towards Duncan's when the driver attempted to overtake a line of traffic.

The Nissan then collided with a White International truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

The occupant of the truck left the scene unhurt.

Douglas and the man were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Falmouth police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased driver.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.