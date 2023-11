Thirty-five Jamaican schools and sporting associations were the recipients of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), courtesy of Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB), a US-based non-profit organisation formed by a group of Jamaicans living in the United States. Here, Omar Wright (centre), lead, environment & community development programmes at the JN Foundation, a TJB partner, presents an AED kit to Vicky Dawson, teacher at Merl Gove High School, at the University of Technology on October 18.