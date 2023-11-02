Corporate Hands | Keller Williams Jamaica pays homage to breast cancer survivors

Globally, October is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year Keller Williams Jamaica paid homage to breast cancer survivors with Pink Day initiatives at its Kingston and Montego Bay locations. Presentations were made by Medical Disposables Limited, the National Health Fund, Cornwall Regional Hospital, and supported by SeaGarden Beach Resort. Breast cancer survivors also presented their heartwarming stories. From left are Odessah Laidlaw, Realtor Associate; Terry-Ann Chippy (breast cancer survivor), client service associate at Yellow Media Jamaica and Realtor Associate; Nareeca Jackson, registered nurse with the National Health Fund; and Janine Marsh, team leader.