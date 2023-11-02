Corporate Hands | Sagicor Investments shines spotlight on building generational wealth

In the spirit of fostering good financial literacy skills among Jamaica’s youth, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited added its voice to the Jamaica Stock Exchange Annual National Investor Education Week as a sponsor. Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited wealth adviser Amita Persaud Webb (centre) shares the spotlight with Whitfield Primary School grade- six students (from left) Kiara Bailey, Malachi Newell, Suecona Rowe, Khalea Daley, Anthonia Bird and Suwayne Clarke during the Jamaica Stock Exchange National Investor Education Week on Friday, October 20.