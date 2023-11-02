Corporate Hands | Sygnus invests US$1,500 to advance male literacy

Sygnus’ Nicholas Davis, dressed as the beloved children’s book character, Geronimo Stilton, reads with students at the Amplified Studies Reading N’ Reasoning initiative. Sygnus, a leading alternative investments firm founded by three visionary men, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing literacy and critical-thinking skills among young boys through its recent partnership with Amplified Studios’ Reading N’ Reasoning With 500 Boys Initiative. With a generous donation of US$1,500, the Sygnus team demonstrated their unwavering support for this noble cause, engaging actively with boys at Devon House’s Edward Seaga Suite to inspire a love for reading and foster critical-thinking skills.