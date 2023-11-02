Earth Today | Haiti addresses climate risks to education sector

THE NEED to tackle climate risks to the education sector in Haiti has morphed into some concrete actions, thanks to support from the Adaptation Fund (AF), which has also served the interest of other islands of the Caribbean, including Jamaica.

“Since it was approved in early 2022, a nearly US$10 million project in Haiti, funded by the Adaptation Fund and implemented by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation is working to strengthen the resilience to hurricanes and floods of the Haitian education sector,” the AF reported in one of the latest in Adaptation Story series.

The actions come in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake that claimed the lives of thousands of students and teachers while also destroying education infrastructure. The situation was exacerbated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which wreaked further havoc on school infrastructure.

Extreme hurricanes, the likes of Hurricane Matthew, are among the climate risks to vulnerable countries, including Haiti. Other risks include the ongoing warming of the planet, sea level rise and associated risks to food and water security as well as public health.

Now, with support of the Adaptation Fund, Haiti is reportedly “retrofitting, climate-proofing and rehabilitating some 700 schools, establishing an innovative risk assessment tool, and implementing various novel structural and non-structural adaptation actions to reduce disaster risks”.

The areas of the country to benefit include the West (Port-au-Prince), North (Cap Haitien), Artibonite (Gonaives), South (Les Cayes) and Southwest (Grand-Anse).

“One of the first steps of the project is to improve the climate adaptation knowledge and technical capacity of the education sector. This includes enhanced understanding of safety levels of schools across the country, which is critical to effectively implement interventions to rehabilitate and improve structures of any vulnerable facilities,” reads a section of the Adaptation Story.

“An assessment based on a novel methodology called Visual Inspection for defining Safety Upgrading Strategies (VISUS) was undertaken in more than 620 Haitian school facilities in partnership with the University of Udine in Italy (a UNESCO chair that designed the assessment). The project will also improve the number of safe storm shelters, at the same time,” it added.

The Adaptation Fund has, since 2010, committed more than US$1 billion for climate change adaptation and resilience projects and programmes, including more than 150 concrete, localised projects across the developing world. The fund has also pioneered Direct Access and Enhanced Direct Access, empowering countries, including Jamaica, to access funding and develop local projects directly through accredited national implementing entities.

