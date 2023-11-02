Earth Today | Tackling plastics, celebrating responders

THE UNITED Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has once again turned the spotlight on the imperative to end plastic pollution, by honouring some champions who have made it their mission to contribute to that goal.

As such, this year’s Champions of the Earth honourees include not only a city mayor from the Philippines, but also a government initiative, together with a research council, a nonprofit foundation, and a social enterprise. They all, the UNEP said in an October 30 release on this year’s champions, are engaged in “innovative solutions and transformative action to tackle plastic pollution”.

Mayor Josefina Belmonte of Quezon City, Philippines, is being honoured in the Policy Leadership category for “driving environmental and social action through a raft of policies to combat the climate crisis, end plastic pollution and green the urban enclave” through initiatives including bans on single-use plastics and advocacy for strong global policymaking on plastics.

Blue Circle (China) is being honoured in the Entrepreneurial Vision category for its use of “blockchain technology and the Internet of things to track and monitor the full lifecycle of plastic pollution – from collection to regeneration, remanufacturing and resale”. Blue Circle, the UNEP said, has“collected over 10,700 tonnes of marine debris, making it China’s largest marine plastic waste programme”.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (South Africa) is being recognised in the Science and Innovation category for using cutting-edge technology and multidisciplinary research to develop innovations to address plastic pollution.

“It is a pioneer in identifying sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics, establishing opportunities for local manufacturing and economic development, and testing plastic biodegradability,” the UNEP noted.

LEADING ROLE IN MAINSTREAMING A LIFESTYLE APPROACH

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation (United Kingdom), is being recognised in the Inspiration and action category, for playing “a leading role in mainstreaming a lifecycle approach, including for plastics” through the set-up of networks of private- and public-sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to develop lifecycle initiatives and solutions to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, plastic pollution and more”.

The other honouree, José Manuel Moller (Chile), is being recognised in the Entrepreneurial Vision category, as founder of Algramo, “a social enterprise dedicated to providing refill services that reduce plastic pollution and lower the costs of everyday essentials”.

Champions of Earth is the UN’s highest environmental honour; and has, since 2005, recognised 116 laureates, among them 27 world leaders, 70 individuals and 19 organisations.

Plastic pollution, meanwhile, represents a significant challenge to both human and environmental health.

“Risks to human health and wellbeing arise from the open burning of plastic waste, ingestion of seafood contaminated with plastics, exposure to pathogenic bacteria transported on plastics, and leaching out of substances of concern to coastal waters,” explains the 2021 UNEP report From Pollution to Solution: A global assessment of marine and plastic pollution.

“The release of chemicals associated with plastics through leaching into the marine environment is receiving increasing attention, as some of these chemicals are substances of concern or have endocrine disrupting properties,” it added.

It said further: “Microplastics can enter the human body through inhalation and absorption via the skin and accumulate in organs, including the placenta. Human uptake of microplastics via seafood is likely to pose serious threats to coastal and indigenous communities where marine species are the main source of food.

“The links between exposure to chemicals associated with plastics in the marine environment and human health are unclear. However, some of these chemicals are associated with serious health impacts, especially in women,” the report added.

On the threat to nature, it revealed that plastics are “the largest, most harmful and most persistent fraction of marine litter, accounting for at least 85 per cent of total marine waste”.

“Plastic pollution is a deeply concerning strand of the triple planetary crisis. For the sake of our health and planet, we must end plastic pollution,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, in the October 30 release.

“This will take nothing less than a complete transformation, to reduce the amount of plastics produced and eliminate single-use plastics; and to switch to reuse systems and alternatives that avoid the negative environmental and social impacts that we are witnessing with plastic pollution,” she added.

pwr.gleaner@gmail.com