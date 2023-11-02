Earthquake spared agriculture sector

Preliminary reports are that the agriculture sector did not suffer any significant damage as a result of the 5.6 earthquake that impacted Jamaica on Monday, according to Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green.

However, Green noted that the combined effect of the last year’s extensive drought, rising temperatures, and the recent heavy rainfall have caused serious dislocation among farmers.

Reporting that the ministry is yet to receive any reports of significant damage to property as a result of the earthquake, Green pointed out that farmers in Portland, St Thomas, and some sections of the vegetable belt in Northern Clarendon had been severely affected as a result of the aforementioned issues.

“So no reports of property damage from the earthquake, but we are watching the adverse effects of the rainfall, and we are providing direct support. In fact, we are seeing significant declines in our vegetable lines firstly, because of the drought and then the elevated heat and now because of intense bouts of rainfall,” he told Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press conference at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

– Christopher Serju