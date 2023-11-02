Five inducted to Munro College Old Boys’ Association Hall of Fame

The Munro College Old Boys’ Association (MCOBA) hosted its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, October 22, honouring five individuals for outstanding achievement in various areas.

The 2023 inductees are: Frank Browne (posthumous) for sterling contribution to the business community and for dedicated service to Munro College and Hampton School; Stanley Darville for service in the field of entrepreneurship, as CONCACAF referee and philanthropist; Eddison Hinds for service in the field of entrepreneurship, sports and community development; Winston Hutchinson for contribution to the field of scientific research, national sports representation and the church community; and Kenneth Walton (posthumous)for contribution to sports and education.

This year’s event followed on the success of the 2022 event, an elegant affair, which saw over 300 guests in attendance. Former governor general Professor Sir Kenneth Hall delivered the keynote address.

The MCOBA is a major stakeholder of Munro College, the last remaining boys’ boarding school in the country.

Over the last decade, The MCOBA has inducted over 50 outstanding Munronians, among them the late former Jamaican prime minister Sir Donald Sangster; Jamaica’s greatest all-round athlete, the late Lindy Delapenha; Munro College co-founder Caleb Dickenson, whose family also founded Appleton Estate and developed the world-famous Appleton Rum; late business icons William ‘Billy’ McConnell and Tony Hart; former poet laureate and tennis star Professor Mervyn Morris; and decorated war hero and Pulitzer Prize Poet, Louis Simpson.