Huawei claims 6-y-o WIFI vulnerability unlikely to pose risks in Jamaica

Technology firm Huawei has dismissed suggestions that it had failed to quickly address a vulnerability detected in some of its router products six years ago.

The company was responding to a local news report this week, where Lieutenant Colonel Godphey Sterling, head of Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team, was quoted as saying a technology firm operating locally was aware of the cybersecurity risks customers were exposed to by the WIFI reuters in question. Sterling had reportedly added, however, that the company had done little to address the issue.

In its statement, Huawei noted that the vulnerability was detected back in 2017 and the involved router products were produced before 2013.

“Huawei acted promptly together with its partners and stakeholders and released a fix shortly afterwards,” the company said.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the affected router model has not been sold in Jamaica through our official channel partners in the country and it is unlikely that this would pose any risks. We are working with the authorities to get more information on the details. We are committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to address the issue if there is any that still persists.”