Hylton calls for expansion of Edith Dalton James High School

Member of Parliament for Western St Andrew, Anthony Hylton, is appealing to the government to consider providing resources to expand the physical capacity of Edith Dalton James High School in Duhaney Park to better serve the current and projected increase in the school's population.

Speaking at the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Hylton noted that the Ministry of Education had responded positively to his proposal for a shift in the curriculum at the school to include courses in global supply chain management and logistics.

He said the school was now the only government-funded high school offering such courses.

The MP said apart from the traditional subjects, Edith Dalton James High School was also now offering courses for NCTVET and City and Guilds Certification, Driving, and Customer Service.

He commended the staff at the school, who, in a few months, were able to move his proposal from an idea to implementation.

Hylton said it was a great example of commitment to transforming lives through education and training, as profound changes were underway at the school.

He also brought attention to the environment surrounding schools, calling for greater attention from the government.

He said in many cases, sidewalks were nonexistent or in disrepair, and many have been overtaken by vending. He said while he understood the need to earn a livelihood, children are being left to walk on the roadways.

Hylton called for the necessary resources to address the problem and reduce the risk to children from moving vehicles and reckless drivers.

