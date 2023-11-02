Justice Sykes to deliver keynote address at the MoBay awards banquet

WESTERN BUREAU:

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes will be the keynote speaker for the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Awards Banquet scheduled for Saturday, December 2, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The event, a fixture on Jamaica’s corporate social calendar, celebrates business excellence with the recognition by the Chamber of Commerce of companies and individuals for outstanding service in their various endeavours.

The business umbrella organisation will be inducting another accomplished business leader to its commerce and industry Wall of Fame, while recognising corporate entities in various categories, including lifetime achievement and young entrepreneurs.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oral Heaven, commended business leaders and industry stakeholders for their continued support of the organisation during his tenure.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I’m honoured to recognise the significance of this initiative, where we celebrate the dedication and achievements of outstanding individuals who have made invaluable contributions to our organisation and society. It is a testament to the power of recognition and appreciation in fostering excellence and inspiring others to reach for greatness,” he stated.

Heaven stressed that financial sponsorships remain key to effectiveness in the execution of all events and projects, and praised this year’s banquet sponsors, which include Wards Powers Tools, the Howard Ward Benefit Foundation, LCH Development Limited, Elite Conceptz and Solutionz, and Ascend Innovation.

Justice Sykes, who has been in office since March 2018, has been focused on improving efficiency and reducing the backlog of cases in the Jamaican court system, through the implementation of initiatives such as the Case Information Statistical System (CISS) and the Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) to modernise court processes and enhance the overall administration of justice in Jamaica.