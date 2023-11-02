Several detained in Spanish Town following gun seizure at party

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine this morning took several men, including a member of the entertainment fraternity, into custody in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun at a party.

The police report that about 3:30, cops swooped down on the event called Pill Wednesdays in Spanish Town and conducted an operation.

The police say a bag containing a Glock pistol was discovered.

As a result, the men were escorted to the Spanish Town Police Station.

Acting head of the St Catherine North Police Division, Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, said the police will continue its offensive against criminal activities.

"The police are taking a zero-tolerance approach to any illegal activities and we are pleased with this morning's operation," said Nicholson.

Investigators are still processing those held to ascertain the responsible party for the gun.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.

- Rasbert Turner

