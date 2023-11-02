St James man charged for shooting death of 5-y-o boy, man at funeral

A St James man who was wanted has been charged by the police over the fatal shooting of two persons, including a 5-year-old boy, and the injury of the child's father while they were at a funeral in Johns Hall in November 2022.

Charged with murder, wounding with intent, and shooting with intent is 30-year-old Lorenzo Walters, otherwise called 'Larry'.

His court date is being finalised.

Walters was arrested on Sunday, October 29, during a police-military operation.

He was subsequently charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Walters is charged with the November 20, 2022, murder of 5-year-old Tavoy Cummings and 26-year-old mason Semiu Shaw, both of Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

The boy's father was shot and injured in the attack.

The police reported that about 2 p.m., the family was in a vehicle and was about to leave the funeral of a man, Tomani Walters, who died in Grange Hill, on September 20, 2022, when they were pounced upon by the accused and another man who opened gunfire.

The 5-year-old boy, his father, and Shaw were hit.

They were rushed to hospital where the child and Shaw were pronounced dead and the boy's father was admitted in critical condition.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.