Witter: Sugar industry requires overhaul

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Franklyn Witter, says the sugar industry requires an overhaul that must be rooted in a complete modernisation strategy.

Witter was delivering the main address at the 86th annual conference of the Jamaica Association of Sugar Technologists (JAST), held at the Research Division of the Sugar Industry Authority (SIA) in Mandeville, Manchester, today.

“Some of the activities taking place under the modernisation strategy include a review of key legislation that supports the operation of the sugar industry. In this case, it is the Sugar Industry Control Act. As it stands, revision of the Act, which is 90 per cent complete, is being done to ensure its relevance and currency to effectively address current industry challenges,” Witter said.

The infusion of new cutting-edge technology and adoption of global best-practices for improved efficiency, to which increased focus on automation is a key aspect, is another ongoing activity, as also is the development and creation of a multi-product industry for increased profitability and sustained viability, he added.

“To shed more light on what I mean by multi-product industry and what it means concerning the sugar industry, it is no longer viable to rely on the sale of raw sugar and its by-product, molasses, as an economic model in this current competitive environment. We have to find creative ways to grow the industry, and to do this we have to diversify the outputs created by the sugar industry,” Witter emphasised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“For us to gain a viable revenue generation mechanism and mitigate our risks, we need to explore different commercially viable products, such as ethanol production, plantation white or liquid sugar, biodegradable plastic products, waxes, gums and other products,” the state minister said.

Witter told the JAST conference that like all industries, the sugar industry has its fair share of challenges and issues that impact its income-earning potential.

These challenges include, among other things, issues surrounding the direct and indirect competition from refined sugar, artificial sweeteners and other sugar substitutes, which often are duty-free, and a limited opportunity for viable export markets.

Acting chairman of the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association, Dr Horace Charoo, said that although the price for sugar is the highest it has ever been and export prospects are bright, it pained him as a cane farmer that there is not enough raw material.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.