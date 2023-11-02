Yallahs Square in St Thomas gets Wi-Fi boost

Residents of Yallahs and its environs in St Thomas are now enjoying free and safe Wi-Fi connectivity thanks to the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The service was launched in Yallahs Square on Monday and is expected to bolster the social, economic and educational well-being of the users.

USF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel Dawes, who led the proceedings, declared that the community Wi-Fi “is here to serve the people”.

“Any child that is passing and gets a little homework or assignment, can stop to do it; anybody can go on – 200 to 300 persons can go on simultaneously,” he informed.

Dawes urged the residents to use the service wisely and “for the betterment of yourselves, your families and, by extension, the community”.

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Thomas Western, James Robertson, described the moment as a proud one.

“What is happening today in Yallahs is going to change the lives of many,” he said.

Robertson indicated that students will be able to dispatch information around the world, apply for scholarships and complete their homework, while surmising that, through the project, the next generation is being empowered.

Also attending the launch were the Principal and students of Aelous Valley All-Age School.

Principal, Doreen Duffus, commended the USF for understanding the importance of impacting lives through connectivity.

She noted that 21st century learners need to be connected. adding that “with this community Wi-Fi, parents will be able to access information that will help their students complete homework and submit them on time because now there is no excuse – you can just send it off same time”.

Remarks were also delivered by Inspector Lavel Samuels of the Yallahs Police Station and Councillor for the Yallahs Division, John Lee, who both urged residents to make good use of the Wi-Fi connectivity.

A sign denoting the presence of the service was unveiled following the launch.

- JIS News

