Year of activities for Bustamante Hospital for Children 60th Anniversary

The Bustamante Hospital for Children is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023 with a year of activities.

Chairman of the Bustamante Hospital 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr Brian James, highlighted some of the major upcoming activities.

He pointed out that several activities are scheduled for November, which he referred to as the “birth month” for the facility, having been established on November 6, 1963.

The month's celebrations will begin with a Service of Thanksgiving at the Boulevard Baptist Church on Washington Boulevard on Sunday, November 5.

This will be followed by the official birthday celebration, which will be held at the hospital on Monday, November 6.

On November 12, the Bustamante Hospital will host the Dr Leila Wynter 60th Anniversary Commemorative Conference. The Continuing Medical Education Conference is held annually in honour of the hospital's first Senior Paediatrician, Dr Leila Wynter, on or around the anniversary date, and will be held under the theme 'Bustamante 60 Years and Beyond – Evolving Therapeutics'.

The event will be held virtually to allow persons from across the island and overseas to attend.

The centre piece of the anniversary celebration, Dr James said, will be an awards banquet on Saturday, November 18 at the AC Marriott Hotel. Staff members will be voting for some of the awards.

“So far, the voter turnout has been very good. People are excited about who will be the Employee of the Year or the Best Department,” he said.

The final event for the year will be an institution-wide Christmas Party, to be held on Thursday, December 21.

Dr James pointed out that there are two objectives behind the celebrations – one being public awareness and engagement, while the other is to engage the staff, whom he described as the organisation's biggest asset, and show appreciation by awarding them.

Some of the other activities for the year included a press launch, an Open Day, which was held as a part of Child Month celebrations in May, and staff activities, such as game evenings and a Sports Day.

