3,500 UWI Mona students to graduate starting today

More than 3,500 students from the Class of 2023 are set to be conferred with degrees, diplomas, and certificates by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) as the Mona Campus hosts four graduation ceremonies between today and tomorrow.

The ceremonies will be broadcasted on UWI TV and social media.

Commenting on the upcoming ceremonies, Dr Donovan Stanberry, campus registrar at The UWI Mona, urged members of the graduating class to reflect on their own hard work, as well as the support and sacrifices of their parents, guardians and well-wishers who helped them get to where they are.

“The knowledge they gained and the skills they have honed during their time at this cultural melting pot that is The UWI, I am sure contributed to their growth and will undoubtedly serve as a strong foundation for them to make a positive impact on the region and the world,” Stanberry said.

Starting at 10 a.m. today, students from the Faculty of Social Sciences (except Mona School of Business and Management) and the Faculty of Law will be formally announced as graduates of The UWI. The valedictorian addressing this ceremony will be Aundrene Cameron, who was awarded the Bachelor of Laws with first class honours. The university will also be conferring the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on Ambassador Audrey Marks and, posthumously, on late businessman and philanthropist Lascelles Chin.

Doctor of Letters

Later in the day, at 4:30 p.m., students from the Faculty of Humanities and Education and the Faculty of Science and Technology will be formally announced as graduates. The valedictorian addressing this ceremony will be Jamar Grant, who was awarded the Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Linguistics with first class honours. The university will also be conferring the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) on Rachel Manley.

Tomorrow, at 10 a.m., students from the Faculty of Medical Sciences and the Faculty of Sport, will be officially announced as graduates of The UWI. The valedictorian addressing this ceremony will be Sadieka Smith, who was awarded the Bachelor of Science in Nursing with first class honours. The university will also confer the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) on Professor Dale Abel.

For the final ceremony on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m., students from the Faculty of Engineering, the Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS), and the Mona School of Business and Management will be officially announced as graduates. The valedictorian addressing this ceremony will be Charm Evans, who was awarded the Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and Psychology (minor), with first class honours. Additionally, the university will confer the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) on Hugh Beresford Hammond.

• The UWI honorary degree is conferred on persons who have distinguished themselves by their substantial contribution to the development of the region and or the advancement of the university. Individuals receiving the honour are not referred to as ‘Doctor’, but are entitled to use the abbreviated honorary degree behind his or her name.

• The families and friends of the Class of 2023 as well as the general public may view the ceremony on UWITv Global www.uwitv.org Flow EVO channel 130 (Jamaica) or social media via Facebook.

• The complete graduation schedule and further details on other UWI graduation ceremonies are available at https://www.uwitv.global/uwigrad2023/