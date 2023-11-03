BOJ to suspend acceptance of TT dollar

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is advising the public that the existing arrangement for the central bank to repatriate Trinidad and Tobago banknotes is currently under review.

In this regard, effective Monday, November 6, the exchange of Trinidad and Tobago dollars at BOJ's banking counter is suspended until further advised.

The BOJ did not state the reason for the move.

