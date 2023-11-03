Curfew in Mount Salem and Norwood, St James

The police in St James have extended the curfew in Mount Salem and imposed a curfew in Norwood, St James amid increased criminal activities.

The security measures will run from 8 p.m. November 3, until Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

Mount Salem has been under a curfew since Tuesday.

Citing tension in the area as a result of a triple shooting on Sunday, head of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) for St James, Deputy Superintendent Ainsley McCarthy, said the restriction in movement has been extended.

According to him, the curfew is being introduced in Norwood after a flare-up in the area where two murders were committed in two weeks.

He expressed concern regarding possible reprisals.

- Janet Silvera

