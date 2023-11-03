Homemade gun found in open lot in Mandeville
Published:Friday | November 3, 2023 | 1:17 PM
The Manchester police on Thursday discovered a homemade gun along with several rounds of ammunition in an open lot in Mike Town, Mandeville.
Reports are that about 4 p.m., lawmen, acting on information, conducted a snap raid in the area.
A search was conducted and a black homemade revolver along
with eleven .38 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a plastic bag.
No arrest has been made in connection with the seizure.
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.