Homemade gun found in open lot in Mandeville

The Manchester police on Thursday discovered a homemade gun along with several rounds of ammunition in an open lot in Mike Town, Mandeville.

Reports are that about 4 p.m., lawmen, acting on information, conducted a snap raid in the area.

A search was conducted and a black homemade revolver along

with eleven .38 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a plastic bag.

No arrest has been made in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

