Kingston Western police seeking five people

The Kingston Western police have listed two men as wanted and three others as persons of interest.

The wanted men are Jermaine Barham, otherwise called 'Price Rite', and Desroy Walker, otherwise called 'Shamar'.

The persons of interest are Odaine Faulknor, otherwise called 'Juju'; Kirk Roberts, otherwise called 'Pepe'; and Frederick Mattis, otherwise called 'Gazaman'.

The police say they should report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch by 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives have reportedly identified these persons as individuals who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations within the division.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating them is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

