Man charged for robbing Trelawny teen of $40,000

The police in Trelawny have charged a 31-year-old St Ann labourer for holding up a teen boy at knifepoint and robbing him of $40,000.

Shawn Yackle, of Pimento Walk district in Ocho Rios, has been charged with robbery with aggravation.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, October 15 in Greenvale district in Trelawny.

The police report that about 3 p.m., a teen was on his way to deliver $40,000 when he was intercepted by Yackle who held him up with a knife and robbed him of the cash.

On Wednesday, November 01, Yackle was seen by the teen's father in the town of Falmouth and alerted the police.

He was later arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session.

A court date is being finalised.

