Old Harbour man charged for hitting girlfriend with gun remanded

An Old Harbour, St Catherine man who allegedly hit his girlfriend with a firearm during a dispute over infidelity was today remanded when he appeared in the parish court.

Damion Kelly is charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Today, the court was told that the woman has expressed that she is afraid of her boyfriend

and wants to discontinue the matter.

The judge told the complainant to make that request in the High Court, which is where the matter has been transferred to.

Attorney-at-law Kemoy McEkron requested an early court date for his client.

The matter was subsequently transferred to be mentioned on November 17.

Allegations are on October 27, the man and his girlfriend were at Norine Lane in Old Harbour Bay when an altercation developed over infidelity, during which Kelly brandished a gun.

He allegedly used the firearm to hit the complainant in her face.

The matter was reported to the police and following an investigation, Kelly was subsequently arrested.

He was charged after a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

