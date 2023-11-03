Section of Trench Town under curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in a section of Trench Town in Kingston.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., on Friday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Seventh Street from the intersection of West Road to the junction of Thompson Street.

EAST: Along an imaginary line running from the junction of Seventh Street and Thompson Street onto Elgin Street continuing to the intersection of Greenwich Street.

SOUTH: Along Greenwich Street from the intersection of Elgin Street continuing along the imaginary line across the Boys Town Primary School Playing field onto Second Street to the intersection of Second Street and West Road.

WEST: Along West Road from the intersection of Second Street to the intersection of Seventh Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

