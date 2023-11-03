St Catherine man gets life imprisonment for illegal gun possession

A St Catherine man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to illegal gun possession under Jamaica's new Firearms Act.

Twenty-six-year-old Atlee Eric Murray of a March Pen Road address was sentenced on October 26.

He is to serve 15 years before being eligible to apply for parole. Additionally, he received a nine-year sentence for unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The police say on about 9:35 p.m. on December 24, police personnel were patrolling March Pen Road, Spanish Town when they spotted a group of men near an area called Big Tree.

They say Murray made a sudden attempt to flee the scene upon noticing the police. During their pursuit, officers observed Murray removing a firearm from his waistband.

After apprehending him, the weapon was identified as a Taurus nine millimetre pistol. The police say a magazine containing thirteen cartridges was also recovered.

Murray was arrested and taken to the Spanish Town Police Station where he was later charged and taken before the St Catherine Parish Court.

The matter was subsequently transferred to the Gun Court Division of the Supreme Court.

