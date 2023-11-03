Two Colombians fined for illegal entry into Jamaica

Two Colombians who were held in Hellshire, St Catherine, were fined $7,000 or 30 days' imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to entering Jamaica illegally in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne handed down the sentences to Carlos Jose Flores, a 37-year-old fisherman, and 36-year-old Luis Fariete, both of Riohacha, Colombia.

Their attorney, Denise Hinson, told the court that her clients had been languishing in jail and wanted to return home.

The court was told the the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will be working with the police to arrange repatriation of the two accused men.

A 14-hour joint operation led to the capture of the men in Hellshire on September 27.

- Rasbert Turner

