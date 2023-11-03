Woman shot in Homestead, St Catherine

A woman was shot in Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

The police report that about 9 o'clock explosions were heard on Mansfield Avenue and checks were made.

It was revealed that the woman, who is visiting from England, was shot.

She was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

