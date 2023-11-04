Canada shines light on gender equality champions in Jamaica

The first-ever Gender Equality Awards event, organised by the High Commission of Canada in Jamaica, was a success. The event recognised noteworthy accomplishments in the pursuit of gender equality in Jamaica, with 12 awards presented to individuals, private sector and local organisations, for their exceptional efforts in advancing gender equality and women empowerment.

Moderated by Canada’s #SheLeadsHere advocate, Dainalyn Swaby, the recipients of the 2023 Gender Equality Awards were announced by the High Commission of Canada during a grand gala event held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Thursday. The event was attended by advocates, influencers, and organisations committed to building a more inclusive and equitable society.

High Commissioner of Canada Emina Tudakovic expressed her profound appreciation for the award winners’ unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, Canada is committed to collaborating with Jamaica to enhance its capacity to promote gender equality across all sectors. We take pride in acknowledging these trailblazers of gender equality and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable awardees here today. We eagerly anticipate the continuation of our partnership with you,” stated High Commissioner Tudakovic.

The keynote address was delivered by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith, who spoke on behalf of Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange. In her address, Johnson Smith extended her congratulations to the nominees and award recipients for their remarkable efforts in bridging the gender divide, reaffirming Jamaica’s commitment to addressing gender inequality in all areas.

The High Commission received a total of 50 nominations across 10 categories, with two categories selected internally by their team. Some of the notable awards include the BIG Impact Award for a Canada Fund for Local Initiatives project, presented to Jamaican Women in Coffee (JAWIC) for their exceptional commitment to advancing gender equality and also, the BIG Impact Award for Canada’s International Assistance Project which was presented to the Women’s Voice and Leadership Caribbean Project for their tangible and impactful results in promoting gender equality.

The event concluded with a special presentation of the Canada-Jamaica partnership for gender equality award to the Bureau of Gender Affairs for their shared commitment and strong partnership with the Government of Canada.